Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Wales captain Gareth Bale was substituted at halftime of the team’s match against England at the World Cup because of an injury. It wasn’t clear when Bale was hurt but it appeared he was struggling late in the first half of the team’s final Group B match. He was replaced by Brennan Johnson. Wales lost 3-0 and has been eliminated from the World Cup. Wales went into the match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium needing a victory for a chance to advance in the team’s first World Cup appearance since 1958. The 33-year-old Bale leads the team in all-time appearances with 111 and in goals with 41.

