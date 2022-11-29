Belgium holds players’ meeting after poor start to World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the squad has held a meeting where players aired their “honest” views about how the team can salvage its World Cup campaign. Belgium arrived in Qatar as the No. 2-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites. The team was unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Canada before losing to Morocco 2-0 on Sunday and likely needs to beat Croatia in their final group game on Thursday to advance. Courtois and Belgium captain Eden Hazard have played down reports of infighting in the squad after the Morocco game. Courtois did say players had a frank exchange of views at their training base in Al Rayyan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.