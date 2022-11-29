Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-113 in the first meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists. The fourth quarter had plenty of playoff intensity as the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak. It was their longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. The Warriors lost for just the second time in seven games. They beat the Mavericks in five games last spring on their way to the title. Stephen Curry scored 32 points for Golden State.

