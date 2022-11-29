Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari are expected to be available. New York won six of its first seven to open the season but has lost three of four. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4. Giants coach Brian Daboll had his team practice in full pads on Tuesday and says several players have a promising outlook to return.

