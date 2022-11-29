Hugh Freeze asks Auburn fans for ‘chance to earn your trust’

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze’s checkered past in the Southeastern Conference means he’ll have to win more than just games. He’ll also have to win over Auburn fans. Freeze’s return to the league more than five years after his scandal-plagued exit was greeted by considerable backlash on social media from wary fans. The former Mississippi and Liberty coach had to talk about his past during his introductory news conference as much as his belief that Auburn can make a quick turnaround. He urged fans to “please give me a chance to earn your trust.” Freeze left Ole Miss after personal misconduct and NCAA violations.

