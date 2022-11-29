Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs

DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season. The 32-year-old has been plagued by knee injuries in recent years and hasn’t played since Feb. 16. Coach Jason Kidd says the club hopes to get Walker on the court for the next practice Wednesday. Dallas was playing Golden State on Tuesday in a meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists.

