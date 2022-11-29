ROCK HILL, S.C. — Led by Sin’Cere McMahon’s 22 points, the Winthrop Eagles defeated the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles 99-52 on Tuesday night. The Eagles improved to 4-4 with the victory.

