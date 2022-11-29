Mike Sainristil’s switch to CB at Michigan proves to be wise

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil wanted to have the ball in his hands to make plays at receiver when he chose to attend Michigan. Sainristil got his wish, scoring touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. But coach Jim Harbaugh asked Sainristil last spring to switch to cornerback, and it has proved to be a win-win move. The second-ranked Wolverines will likely line up Sainristil at times against standout receiver Charlie Jones on Saturday night when Michigan faces Purdue in the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

