No. 8 Iowa State routs SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville 93-43 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss – to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday – and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday. Emily Ryan contributed 13 points for Iowa State. Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares each scored 11. Soares also grabbed 10 rebounds. Olivia Clayton Ajulu Thatha each scored seven points for SIU-Edwardsville (0-6) which shot just 26.2 percent for the game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.