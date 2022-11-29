Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:13 PM

Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41

KTVZ

By KEITH TAYLOR
Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. Trailing 32-28 with 15 minutes left, Kentucky used a 23-3 run to pull away. Fredrick and Toppin combined for 16 points during the decisive spurt. Curt Hopf led Bellarmine with 15 points and Bash Wieland scored 10.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content