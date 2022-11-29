Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41
By KEITH TAYLOR
Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. Trailing 32-28 with 15 minutes left, Kentucky used a 23-3 run to pull away. Fredrick and Toppin combined for 16 points during the decisive spurt. Curt Hopf led Bellarmine with 15 points and Bash Wieland scored 10.