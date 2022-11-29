Sasser hits 7 3’s, No. 1 Houston beats Norfolk State 100-52

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night. Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since March 14, 1983, donned its 1960s throwback uniforms. Sasser finished 7-of-12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one of 10 from behind the arc in Houston’s win over Kent State on Saturday.

