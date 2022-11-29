DELAND, Fla. — Led by Jalen Blackmon’s 18 points, the Stetson Hatters defeated the Johnson (Fla.) Suns 125-51 on Tuesday. The Hatters improved to 4-2 with the win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.