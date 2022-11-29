Skip to Content
US tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 apiece after promoting a gambling operator via social media. The London-based International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishments Tuesday. It said Fish and Bryan cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately. They were given four-month bans that were provisionally set aside and will be enforced only if there is another breach by Fish or Bryan during a four-month probationary period that began on Nov. 11. Fish said in an email to the AP that he and Bryan weren’t aware they weren’t allowed to do a promotion for a gambling site.

Associated Press

