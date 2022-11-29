US tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling

U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 apiece after promoting a gambling operator via social media. The London-based International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishments Tuesday. It said Fish and Bryan cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately. They were given four-month bans that were provisionally set aside and will be enforced only if there is another breach by Fish or Bryan during a four-month probationary period that began on Nov. 11. Fish said in an email to the AP that he and Bryan weren’t aware they weren’t allowed to do a promotion for a gambling site.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.