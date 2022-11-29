Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football. The Maxwell finalists were announced along with finalists for most of the other awards to be presented Dec. 8 on ESPN. Williams is throwing for more than 300 yards per game. Stroud has thrown for 37 touchdowns and has the nation’s highest passer rating. Hooker was leader of the nation’s No. 1 offense before a major knee ended his season Nov. 19.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.