Kane extends World Cup goal drought but equals Beckham feat
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For Harry Kane the wait for a first goal at this World Cup goes on. Substituted after 58 minutes of England’s 3-0 win against Wales, the 29-year-old striker embraced his replacement Callum Wilson and made his way to the bench to watch the remainder of the game. Coach Gareth Southgate clearly thought the job was done and qualification to the knockout stage secured. Kane might not have shared that view as he still looks for his first goal in Qatar.