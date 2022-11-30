No. 4 Arizona turning heads early in the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has rolled through the early part of its schedule, climbing to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 after winning the Maui Invitational. Improvement on the part of returning players has been a big part of the Wildcats’ success. Oumar Ballo has transformed into one of the nation’s best big men. The 7-foot, 260-pound center from Mali has vastly improved his footwork and developed patience in the post, setting himself up for good shots instead of trying to bull his way to the basket. Fellow big man Azuolas Tubelis has made a few strides of his own, adding strength and toughness to his athletic, fluid game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.