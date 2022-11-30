Not much room for youth in Croatia vs. Belgium at World Cup

DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. The 2018 finalist Croatia and the 2018 semifinalist Belgium each rely on a vast array of experienced players. Croatia’s 20-year-old Joško Gvardiol and 25-year-old Nikola Vlašić plus Belgium’s 21-year-old Charles De Ketelaere are some of the exceptions. Croatia can secure a round-of-16 spot with either a win or a draw while Belgium needs to win to be sure of advancing. Croatia and Morocco lead Group F with four points each. Belgium has three points and Canada has zero and is already eliminated.

