Penguins D Letang out indefinitely after 2nd stroke

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke. General manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday that the 35-year-old Letang had the stroke Monday. Letang was a last-minute scratch in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina with an undisclosed illness. The team said Letang is not experiencing “any lasting effects” and is undergoing testing. This is the second stroke Letang has suffered during his 17-year career. The three-time Stanley Cup champion missed more than two months in 2014 after a stroke, which doctors determined was caused by a small hole in the wall of his heart.

