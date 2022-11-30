Rams’ Aaron Donald to miss 1st game of career due to injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle. Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams’ loss at Kansas City, and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay ruled him out Wednesday. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams will attempt to snap a five-game skid against the Seahawks with a severely depleted roster. Receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are also out with injuries, and quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol after missing two of the past three games.

