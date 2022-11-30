Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia has nothing to be ashamed about after being eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Mexico. The Green Falcons caused a sensation at the tournament in Qatar with an opening-game win over Lionel Messi and Argentina. And Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom. The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 51 was competitive from start to finish at the first World Cup in the Middle East.

