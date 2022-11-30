Tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepts 2-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says former top-10 professional tennis player Fernando Verdasco has accepted a voluntary provisional doping suspension of two months after testing positive for an ADHD medication. Verdasco said he was taking methylphenidate as medication prescribed by his doctor to treat ADHD but forgot to renew his therapeutic use exemption for the drug. The integrity agency said Verdasco has now been granted an exemption by the World Anti-Doping Agency moving forward. The 39-year-old Spaniard tested positive at an ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in February. He can return to action in January.

