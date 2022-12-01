Arizona agrees to extension with Fisch through 2027 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has agreed to a contract extension with football coach Jedd Fisch through the 2027 season. The deal announced Thursday is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. The Wildcats went 5-7 in Fisch’s second season, the third-largest win increase in program history. A longtime NFL and college coach, the 46-year-old Fisch generated a buzz in the desert his first season, even as the Wildcats finished 1-11. Fisch pulled in the program’s highest-rated recruiting class in 2022 and the Wildcats were far more competitive on the field.

