Messi fans from Asia cheer on Argentina at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is finding a legion of passionate superfans from India, Bangladesh and other Asian countries at the World Cup in Qatar. Thousands have traveled to Qatar specifically to see Messi and his team with their own eyes. Many others are among migrant workers that make up about 90% of the country’s population of 3 million. Qatar-based Smitha Issac from India attended Argentina’s final group game against Poland with her family on Wednesday. Isaac said Lionel Messi “is something like Messiah.”

