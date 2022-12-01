White making name for himself again as Jets’ starting QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was greeted by his twin toddlers when he finally got home last Sunday. It was a few hours after a dazzling performance during which Jets fans chanted his name while he led New York to a victory. Mallory White looked at her husband after the game and jokingly asked who he was. The former backup quarterback-turned-talk of the town is back in the headlines after stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson and helping the Jets beat the Chicago Bears 31-10. He’ll be under center again Sunday in Minnesota leading a Jets team in the middle of the playoff hunt.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.