LOS ANGELES (AP) — Led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens’ 17 points, the CSU Northridge Matadors defeated the Whittier Poets 101-42. The Matadors improved to 2-5 with the victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.