Coastal Carolina to face East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will meet in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. The Chanticleers just hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to lead the program. Former coach Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job a day after Coastal Carolina lost to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Coastal Carolina is led by three-time Sun Belt player of the year quarterback Grayson McCall. Keaton Mitchell has run for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns for East Carolina, which has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

By The Associated Press

