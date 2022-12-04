Giants and Commanders tie at 20 as Gano’s kick falls short

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture. Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. The Giants ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders are unbeaten in four and have only one loss in their last eight games. The teams held the final two NFC postseason spots as the standings stood at the final whistle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.