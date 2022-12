BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and No. 5 Indiana got past Illinois 65-61 in their Big Ten opener. Indiana improved to 9-0. The Hoosiers hadn’t trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the closing minutes with Illinois. Makira Cook scored 33 points for the Illini, who are 3-7.

