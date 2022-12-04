Middle Tennessee beats cold-shooting No. 18 Louisville women

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Savannah Wheeler had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, Courtney Whitson added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Middle Tennessee beat cold-shooting Louisville 67-49. Kseniya Malashka added 15 points for Middle Tennessee (5-2). Whitson and Malashka each made a 3 to open the scoring in the second half to make it 40-25 and the Lady Raiders led by double figures the rest of the way. No. 18 Louisville (5-4) went into the game averaging 77.0 points per contest (tops in the ACC and No. 15 nationally) this season. The Cardinals shot a season-low 28% (18 of 65) from the field, made just 4 of 21 (19%) from 3-point range and hit just 9 of 15 (60%) from the free-throw line. Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 14 points for Louisville

