KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points and No. 13 Tennessee flexed its defensive muscles in a 94-40 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday night. The Volunteers also got double-digit production from Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack, Uros Plavsic, Tyreke Key and Zakai Zeigler. Dominic Brewton led the Braves with 10 points.

