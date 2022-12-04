No. 21 Baylor women roll past Houston Christian 79-35

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and No. 21 Baylor romped to a 79-35 victory over Houston Christian. Fontleroy sank 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lady Bears (6-2) and notched her first double-double. Jaden Owens added 14 points and six assists. Kendra Gillispie scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting. Marilyn Nzoiwu was the lone bright spot for the Huskies (3-4). She finished with 13 points and five rebounds, sinking 6 of 9 shots from the floor. Her teammates made 8 of 40 shots, including 2 of 15 from beyond the arc. Baylor shot 45.2% in the first half and missed 9 of 11 shots from 3-point range but still took a 36-13 lead into intermission.

