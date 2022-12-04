Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots. Detroit was 2 of 5 on power plays. Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.