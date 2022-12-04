Rams’ Stafford likely out for year with spinal cord bruise

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to miss the rest of the season with a bruised spinal cord. Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the nature of his Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s most recent injury Sunday after Los Angeles’ 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford sat out for the third time in four weeks while the Rams lost their sixth consecutive game. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season which meant he only could have returned for the final two games of the regular season.

