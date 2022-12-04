Southern Cal, Riley headed to Cotton Bowl to play Tulane
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California is going to the Cotton Bowl after missing its chance to get into the College Football Playoff. The Trojans will play American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on Jan. 2. USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ status is uncertain because of what coach Lincoln Riley says is a significant hamstring injury. The Trojans lost the Pac-12 championship game when they were in line for a spot in the four-team playoff. They instead will play the highest-ranked Group of Five team. The Green Wave were 16th in the final CFP rankings, six spots behind USC. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams.