3 women’s basketball teams withdraw from Vegas tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from a Las Vegas tournament. Their departures are part of the continuing fallout from a similar event at a Strip resort over Thanksgiving weekend where safety concerns were raised. Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic operations manager Bret Seymour said the three schools had agreed to be additions to his tournament in coordination with officials from Destination Basketball. Destination Basketball ran the Las Vegas Invitational last month at The Mirage that experienced multiple issues, including not having medical personnel on site. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson lay on the court for 50 minutes after falling hard and appearing to hit her head before EMTs arrived.

