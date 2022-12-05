Believe the hype, Bellingham is lighting up the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jordan Henderson knew exactly who to thank after opening the scoring in England’s 3-0 win against Senegal. Pointing a finger in the direction of Jude Bellingham Henderson charged over to his teammate pressed his face nose-to-nose with the teenager and stared intensely into his eyes before embracing him in celebration. With England fans going wild inside Al Bayt Stadium Henderson continued to gesture that Bellingham was the one deserving of their adulation after his run and cross had created the goal.

