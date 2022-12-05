Cincinnati hires Louisville’s Satterfield as football coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati has tweeted that it has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next football coach. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. Satterfield replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin. The Cardinals overcame starts of 2-3 overall and 0-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 5-2 stretch run highlighted by wins over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and North Carolina State. Their disappointing start fueled speculation that Satterfield would be fired at midseason before Louisville won 31-17 at Virginia to begin its second-half surge toward bowl eligibility.

