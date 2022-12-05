Jimmy V Classic more than game for Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
Patrick McCaffery says Iowa’s meeting with No. 15 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday is more than just another game to him. The game opens the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader. The event raises funds for cancer research through the V Foundation. McCaffery overcame thyroid cancer as a teenager to play college basketball at the highest level. He is Iowa’s second-leading scorer and has started 38 of the last 39 games. The second game of the Jimmy V Classic pits No. 2 Texas against No. 17 Illinois.