Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:45 PM

Jimmy V Classic more than game for Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery

KTVZ

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

Patrick McCaffery says Iowa’s meeting with No. 15 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday is more than just another game to him. The game opens the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader. The event raises funds for cancer research through the V Foundation. McCaffery overcame thyroid cancer as a teenager to play college basketball at the highest level. He is Iowa’s second-leading scorer and has started 38 of the last 39 games. The second game of the Jimmy V Classic pits No. 2 Texas against No. 17 Illinois.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content