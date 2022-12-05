Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s precision. Lionel Messi’s vision. The speed and power of the original Ronaldo from Brazil. Kylian Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension. As Messi and Ronaldo play what will likely be their final World Cup there shouldn’t be any more questions over who might succeed them as the sport’s new superstar. Mbappé showed that when he scored twice and set up another goal for defending champion France in a 3-1 win over Poland to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar.

