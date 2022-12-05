Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup. Another was going home after a short and tumultuous stay in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16. His lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. Eigon Oliveira goes by “Ney’s Lookalike.” He was busy in Qatar and attracted a lot of attention while making appearances impersonating the Brazil player.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.