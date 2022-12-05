Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left his team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to the U.K. after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Manchester City player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 and it was not known if he would be back for his nation’s quarterfinal match with France. Coach Gareth Southgate says England is giving Sterling “time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.”