Beran, Audige lead Northwestern past stubborn Prairie View

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Chase Audige made several key plays, and Northwestern rallied to defeat Prairie View A&M 61-51. Audige hit a 3-pointer and later a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 51-47 lead with 6:17 remaining. It was Northwestern’s first lead since the 14-minute mark of the second half. At 3:48 Audige made a layup for a 56-49 lead and the Wildcats continued to extend their lead from there. Northwestern’s defense, 12th nationally with 54.5 points allowed per game and sixth at 35.4% field goal percentage allowed, held the Panthers scoreless over the final 3:26 and allowed just four points over the final 10 minutes.

