Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Charlie Coyle’s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1. Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots to improve to 16-1. Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson had 24 saves.

