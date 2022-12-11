Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Lars Eller scored one of Washington’s four second-period goals in his 900th career game to help the Capitals down the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, who extended their season-high win streak to four. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves against the Jets. Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who had a season-best four-game victory run halted. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg. Both goalies didn’t let a puck get by them in the first period.

