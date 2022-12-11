Davis, Ndefo help Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 10 points and Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers 45-43 at the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Paul Mulcahy missed a fade-away jumper and Aundre Hyatt’s put-back attempt missed as well before Ndefo appeared to step on the baseline as grabbed the ball and threw it to Davis, who was fouled but missed both free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock and time expired. Aundre Hyatt hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led Rutgers with nine points. The Scarlet Knights lost for the first time in seven home games this season.

