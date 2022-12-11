Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122

ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up with less than a second remaining. But Griffin took the alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson on the sideline and scored on a turnaround jumper with a defender nearby to seal the win. Trae Young hit a 20-footer with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half for Atlanta.

