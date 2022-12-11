NEW YORK — Led by Nelly Junior Joseph’s 24 points, the Iona Gaels defeated the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 72-57 on Sunday. The Gaels moved to 6-2 with the victory and the Bonnies fell to 6-4.

