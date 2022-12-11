Jets QB White refuses to wilt in painful 20-12 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Mike White refused to go down despite being briefly sidelined twice in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. White showed perseverance and grit and impressing coach Robert Salah and teammates in closing the game playing through rib injuries. It wasn’t until the game ended when White finally boarded an ambulance for what Saleh called precautionary reasons. Should he be healthy, White will continue starting for the Jets in their late-season pursuit to end an 11-season playoff drought.

