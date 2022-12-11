Jones scores 20, leads Navy over Towson 71-69 in overtime

TOWSON, Md. — Christian Jones had 20 points and sank a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime as Navy held off Towson 71-69.Nate Allison followed Jones’ 3-pointer with a layup and the Midshipmen (6-4) led 69-64 with 1:41 left in the extra period. Ryan Conway hit a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers (8-3) within two with 45 seconds remaining. Navy turned the ball over,but Nicolas Timberlake missed a jumper at the buzzer for Towson.Jones added seven rebounds for the Midshipmen. Allison pitched in with 14 points and seven boards, while Austin Benigni scored 10. Allison’s layup with eight seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 62.Timberlake led the Tigers (8-3) with 17 points and four assists.

By The Associated Press

