Purdy outshines Brady in 1st start as 49ers beat Bucs 35-7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco’s vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady’s Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy outplaying the NFL’s most accomplished quarterback ever was partially overshadowed an ankle injury to star receiver Deebo Samuel that forced him to be taken off the field in tears on a cart. Brady was intercepted twice and didn’t lead the Bucs to a score until a deflected TD pass to Russell Gage late in the third quarter.

